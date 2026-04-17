More than 2,000 area kids attended student-led trade fair in Glenwood; they asked KMTV help celebrate success

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Students in the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) program hosted a successful trades fair last week, drawing approximately 2,000 students from Iowa and Nebraska.

Shawn Shea, a Glenwood iJAG instructor, said it is the second-largest fair of its type in Iowa and the only one of its size organized entirely by students.

The overall goal of the iJAG program, which operates in middle and high schools across the state, is to set students up for career success, whatever that might look like for them.

Students invited KMTV's Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel to a pizza part on Friday to celebrate the successful college and career fair — including surprising her with a 3D-printed statue of herself.

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