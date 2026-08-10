Nature-based public charter school opening soon in Crescent

CRESCENT, Iowa (KMTV) — A new public charter school centered around nature and outdoor learning is set to open in Crescent in two weeks.

RELATED | Crescent community plans unique outdoor charter school to replace closed elementary

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New nature-based charter school opening soon in Crescent, Iowa

The Red Barn Schoolhouse, which is tuition-free and held to state standards like all public charter schools, is enrolling students through 4th grade.

"What makes us different is the way we accomplish those outcomes," Principal Amber Dembowski said.

That means more time outside, rain or shine, and less time on screens.

"I had a parent reach out to me the other day. They went school shopping and she was so ecstatic that they didn't have to buy headphones," Dembowski said.

Parent Jessica Urban said, "I see that they're very irritated and fussy after being on a screen. We love spending time in nature. The kids are outside, rain or shine."

Originally from a small town in Nebraska, Dembowski says she was drawn to the school's emphasis on community.

"One of their pillars is community. And we know that children learn from the people and places around them," she said.

Urban says it was a blow when the local elementary school closed in 2023.

"I mean lots of thoughts go through your mind: is the community going to dissolve? How do children get together? The school was their sense of community," she said.

Urban's daughter, Greta, a 3rd grader, is among the first students enrolled.

"I was excited and happy and I wanted to go right away," Greta said.

Her enthusiasm for the outdoors makes the school a natural fit.

"Well, I just like being outside and all the birds and the noises outside," Greta said, noting that her favorite bird is a swallow.

Neighbors interested in learning more about The Red Barn Schoolhouse can attend a lawn party at the temporary location on Old Lincoln Highway from 5 pm to 8 pm.

