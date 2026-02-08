Omaha nonprofit helps visually impaired neighbors experience skiing and snowboarding

CRESCENT, Iowa (KMTV) — While there might not be any snow on the ground in the Omaha metro, southwest Iowa's Crescent Hill at Hitchcock has plenty for winter sports enthusiasts.

Taking advantage of the favorable conditions, an Omaha-based nonprofit hosted its annual adaptive skiing and snowboarding event at the Iowa location.

From clipping in their boots to riding down the hill, several neighbors living with blindness or low vision had the opportunity to learn winter activities thanks to organizers with Outlook Enrichment.

Elijah Massey, 22, was excited to hit the slopes with some help from trained volunteers.

"First of all like learn how to ski and the adventure of it is like pretty fun, just going really fast and being able to control it," Massey said.

Outlook Enrichment pairs individuals like Massey with trained volunteers who guide them through the skiing and snowboarding experience.

The nonprofit says recreation programs like this one are aimed at empowering individuals to build confidence and courage within themselves.