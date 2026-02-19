Sen. Chuck Grassley discusses Epstein files, voter ID requirements at Avoca high school visit

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — Sen. Chuck Grassley's visit to AHSTW High School in Avoca was a chance for KMTV to speak face-to-face with the senator about issues Southwest Iowa neighbors have said are important to them.

Grassley on Epstein Files & Voter ID: Iowa High School Q&A

Grassley told the high schoolers that he visits schools because it gives him a chance to hear from younger Iowans.

When students asked Grassley about the Epstein files, he explained the oversight role of Congress.

Afterwards, Katrina Markel followed up on the same topic: "Are you happy with what the justice department has released?"

"If they've released every page that they tell us they've released, yes," Grassley said. "If they're holding back some, that's violation of the law and I expect every page to get out."

Grassley is a co-sponsor of the SAVE Act, a voter ID bill in the Senate. KMTV asked if he's concerned it will suppress turnout of eligible voters.

"No, not at all because we have 80-some-percent of the people that are very concerned that only citizens can vote," Grassley said. "Even in Iowa we had about 40 people that were non-citizens registered to vote. Only about four or five of them voted. Maybe they didn't do it with any thought of breaking the law, but they obviously did."

Groups such as the nonpartisan League of Women Voters oppose the SAVE Act, arguing that voter fraud is rare and eligible voters will be "unnecessarily burdened by the requirements" to show a passport or birth certificate when registering.

