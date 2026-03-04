Shenandoah's 'Tour of Opportunities' sparks downtown revival with $1 million in property deals

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — A small town in southwest Iowa is seeing signs of new life in its downtown and local leaders say a creative approach to economic development is behind the momentum.

Mayor Roger McQueen says Shenandoah's location means the town can't rely on being a bedroom community unlike communities closer to cities.

"And it's tough for us, you know, we're down here in a corner," he said.

McQueen says he knows from talking to mayors across the state, economic development is a must.

"Anyone who is in a town our size has to look at what we can do to keep our downtown active," he said.

The nonprofit, Vision Shenandoah, hosted a "Tour of Opportunities" to showcase available commercial properties to prospective buyers and tenants.

"It was just a really good opportunity to get the people connected to each other and spaces that were available," Margaret Brady said.

Brady, a veterinarian and executive director of Vision Shenandoah, says the event produced results. In the first 100 days after the tour, six of the 14 featured properties were either sold or leased, with more than $1 million changing hands.

"And that, just is amazing for our small town," Brady said.

She is converting a former feed mill — called The Mill — into a multi-purpose facility for events, offices and more. Brady says she appreciates seeing others share her love of historic buildings.

"It was great to see young people with a dream making it come true. And because the price on the building was affordable, it's something they can do and do the restoration necessary to make that business happen," she said.

Among the new ventures: entrepreneurs from Nebraska are bringing back an old-fashioned drug store and soda fountain.

McQueen also credits donations from the Lakin Foundation to towns across southwest Iowa for helping spark conversation about creative economic solutions in the region.

"Its really fun right now to be looking at what we can do instead of just sitting there watching things just dry up and die out," McQueen said.

