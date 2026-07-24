Upgrading the 'rustic charm': Westfair closes in on $10 million goal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Friends of Westfair is working to modernize the fairgrounds with a $10 million improvement plan that includes upgraded electrical and water infrastructure and a new air-conditioned expo and education building.

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Westfair's $10M upgrade: New power, AC expo building coming

So far, organizers have raised $8.1 million toward the goal, including recent $100,000 commitments from Bomgaars and Mid-American Energy.

The need for upgrades is something fair participants notice. Dakota Peterson, a 4-H member from Crescent, says the current electrical system struggles to keep up when the kids are drying their animals.

"When we turn on blowers, if enough people have them going, the breakers in the building will sometimes blow," he said.

Connie Casson, chair of the Friends of Westfair Committee, recognizes the problem.

"In 2018 the fair board had an offer for a new building and they couldn't say 'yes' because we didn't have enough power infrastructure to add another facility to our grid," she said. "It's time we update our rustic charm into a more flexible, reliable space."

Annie Peterson, co-chair of the Westfair Queen Committee, said an air-conditioned space would transform one of the fair's signature events.

"We would be able to host our banquet out here that we do to be able to kick off fair and have air-conditioning because normally it's — put cattle fans in the commercial building and it's sweat-fair as we refer to it," she said.

Monica Osborn, an intern with the ISU Extension office, is excited for the updates.

"Not only is it going to upgrade our facilities just to make it more comfortable for the summer heat that we all know and love during the Westfair season, but it's also going to attract a lot more people," Osborn said.

Casson points to the amphitheater, which is set for renovations in phase 2 of the project, as a draw for concert-goers across the region: "This place does a lot of economic development as well."

The fair is open throught the weekend. Casson says her personal favorite event is the the apple pie auction at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

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