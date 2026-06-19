Walnut Antique Show draws thousands, but neighbors say shopping local keeps community thriving

WALNUT, Iowa (KMTV) — Thousands of people from around the country converge on Walnut, Iowa each year for for its annual antique show over Father's Day weekend. For the community, it's also a chance to showcase the town and keep it vibrant.

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Walnut, Iowa: Antique show and rural passport boost small-town businesses

Rose Pedersen, 85, runs the Bear Trap antique store. She's welcomed visitors to the show for almost 40 years.

"Well, it's a lot of work, but it's nice to see all the people come to town," Pedersen said.

During the rest of the year, Pedersen says one thing that draws business is the Western Iowa Rural Passport — a guide to more than 40 businesses in small towns across Pottawattamie County and a few neighboring communities.

"And I've had a lot of people come in and say 'Can you sign my - can you sign your ad?'" she said.

Stacie Kinney is the executive director of the Western Iowa Development Association, which created the passport.

"Small businesses power our Main Street communities," she said.

Kinney says when consumers shop local that money stays in the community and keeps it thriving: "They put their entire heart and soul into their small businesses."

Kim Canada owns Frosting, Inc., a bakery and coffee shop in Walnut. She says about half the people who come in with the passport are new customers.

"I think it helps just getting people more aware of what small towns have to offer," she said.

Once out-of-town vendors and visitors are gone, Frosting, Inc. is still there.

"When you have small businesses you can all work together and kind of, you know, bounce ideas off of each other," Canada said.

Pedersen says when neighbors shop local it's "very helpful for the whole community."

Passport information is available on the Unleash CB website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

