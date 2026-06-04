Why did Zach Lahn beat Rep. Randy Feenstra in Iowa's GOP gubernatorial primary?

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Businessman Zach Lahn pulled off an upset in the Republican primary for governor, defeating U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra by fewer than 2,000 votes, despite Feenstra's establishment support and an endorsement from President Trump.

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Iowa GOP governor's primary upset: How Lahn defeated Feenstra

"We were out-spent, opposed by the establishment, told to wait our turn," Lahn said to a crowd of supporters on election night.

While technically not an incumbent, Feenstra was widely seen as the establishment pick and perceived frontrunner heading into the primary.



"Partly I think it's an anti-incumbent feeling and he was the incumbent if you will," said Republican State Rep. Brent Siegrist, who supported Feenstra.

Siegrist says voters are frustrated.

"The people that are a little fed-up with everything from gas prices, to Iran or whatever it may be, they were kind of looking for somebody a little outside of the establishment," he said.

University of Iowa political scientist, Professor Timothy Hagle, says the Feenstra campaign may not have taken its opponents seriously.

"So, he chose apparently to not do any of the debates and he wasn't showing up at a lot of events," Hagle said.

He also says the impact of Trump's endorsement was likely muted.

"The endorsement came so late that it didn't seem to help Feenstra the way it might have it had been a week or two earlier," said Hagle.

Both Siegrist and Hagle say Lahn focused on issues affecting Iowans right now.

"Things like the Make American Health Again; he's kind of a MAHA advocate, which is understandable here in Iowa given stories we've seen about high cancer rates," Hagle said.

Lahn mentions it in a campaign video on social media: "It's about stopping the cancer crisis that is plaguing our state."

He will now face Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in the general election this fall. Siegrist says it will be a competitive race: "We're probably going to get tired of the commercials by the end."

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