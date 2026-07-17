World's largest recreational bike ride: Onawa prepares for 40,000 RAGBRAI guests

ONAWA, Iowa (KMTV) — Onawa, a town of about 3,000 people, is preparing to host up to 40,000 riders and support personnel for RAGBRAI — the world's largest recreational bike ride.

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How tiny Onawa, Iowa is hosting 40,000 RAGBRAI guests

"So, we're gonna grow over ten times the size over a weekend," said Brent McCall, who's on the local planning committee.

McCall was the committee when Onawa last hosted in 2018.

"Everybody's pulled together to make this the best party it can be for Day Zero of RAGBRAI," he said.

Day Zero is tomorrow, when most riders are expected to arrive.

Ashley Ramm handles camping logistics for the event. She oversees Camp Pork Belly, a Council Bluffs-based operation that sets up tents and trailers for as many as 1,500 riders.

"It's insane like, how well planned out it is," she said, looking around the camp.

Ramm said riders who use the service will have everything ready for them when they reach the next stop: "When they get to Harlan their tents will be up, their stuff will be at their tents..."

For roughly $3,000 air-conditioned trailers are also available.

"And the thing is, we sell these out and we've got a long waiting list," said Peter Phillips, owner of Pork Belly Ventures.

The Letsche brothers, from Cherokee, Iowa are also on site — assembling bikes shipped in from across the United States and as far away as Australia.

"We're gonna do 75 bikes…over today and tomorrow," said Tom Letsche.

Beyond the logistics, McCall said he is most excited to show off his hometown. He also pointed to the financial impact RAGBRAI brings to Onawa.

"The amount of income and the economic stimulus that we get over a weekend…it's like ten years of weekends that you get all in one," said McCall.

Riders depart Onawa on Sunday and head to Harlan for the second overnight stop.

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