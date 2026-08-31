Nebraska Football 2026: Memorial Stadium Traffic, Gate Changes and New Shuttle Info for Husker Fans

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Huskers are kicking off their home football season this Saturday against Ohio at Memorial Stadium. But before fans get to the stadium, there are some important changes they should be aware of.

Officials at Memorial Stadium say fans should expect major traffic and construction impacts around the stadium this season due to city street work and the upcoming Big Red Rebuild project.

Nebraska Athletics and the City of Lincoln are encouraging fans to use the Waze app for real-time routing and updates.

Memorial Stadium gate changes for 2026:

Gates 1, 6, and 8 closed all season

Gates 18, 19, 21 close after kickoff

Gates 17 and 22 not open to the public

Gate 11 reserved for ADA and service entrance only

New iPronto shuttle service launches for Husker fans:

The new iPronto shuttle service is launching for Husker fans this year, replacing the 45-year-old Big Red Express model with a demand-responsive transportation system that can add routes and capacity in real-time.

Service will run from four Lincoln satellite lots plus intercity routes from Omaha, Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk, and Columbus.

Advance reservations are required with guaranteed seating with separate inbound and return-trip booking options.

Lincoln shuttle pricing starts at just $10 for inbound trips. Intercity round-trip fares range from $59 to $79.

Pronto officials say they have served more than 100,000 fans through the company's special-event shuttle services nationwide, including at NFL games, concerts, and festivals.

For a second season, fans won't be allowed to re-enter Memorial Stadium. Once fans leave the stadium, their tickets will become invalid.

The Cornhusker Kickoff Fan Fest returns inside the Hawks Championship Center. The fun begins four hours before kickoff with live entertainment, food, drinks, merchandise, and player appearances.

Memorial Stadium is remaining fully cashless and all tickets are mobile through the Huskers app.

Fans are also reminded that the clear bag policy and prohibition of outside food and drinks remain in effect. Empty personal water bottles will be allowed inside the stadium.

New concession items this season include:

N-shaped pretzels

Footlong Ribwich

Dry-rubbed wings

Breakfast tacos for 11:00 a.m. kickoffs

Club-level brisket nachos and ribeye sandwiches

Key special event dates this season include: