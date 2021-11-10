Nebraska football: Frost discusses staff changes for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Following Wednesday's practice, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost went into greater detail about the firing of four offensive assistant coaches.

"It's been tough," Frost said. "It's been tough on players and coaches and everyone. the guys we let go are really good coaches and they're even better men. Those are hard decisions that had to be made and I can't thank those guys enough. I couldn't care about those guys anymore. A lot of the players feel the same way. So it's been a tough 72 (hours)."

Frost said he'll consider hiring a full-time special teams coach. Former longtime NU assistant Ron Brown will coach the running backs for the rest of the season. Offensive quality control coach Steve Cooper will lead the quarterbacks for now. Mike Cazano will take over wide receivers and analyst Frank Verducci will coach the offensive line in the interim.

Frost fired offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held & quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on Monday.

The head Husker also discussed why he made the moves during the season.

"The timing was tough in the middle of the season," said Frost. "But everything is going to move really fast here after the season with recruiting and signing day and it's important to get guys in place to help get those things done."

Frost also discussed how Husker players have reacted to the news of the assistant firings.

"They're hurting," said Frost. "I'm hurting. I've gone to a lot of games and battles and spent a lot of times with those guys. They're really good coaches and great men. These are decisions sometimes you have to make as a leader and the kids are resilient. They'll be OK."

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton was the only offensive assistant retained. Frost explained why Beckton was retained.

"Coaches have to fill a lot of roles," Frost said. "They have to coach, they have to mentor, they have to recruit. They have to get their guys to play well and execute. Sean Beckton, I think, is elite at all those things. If we're going to have any continuity with some of the really good things we're doing on offense, we needed some people here that know the scheme & can help take it forward in the next step."

Also on Monday, the University of Nebraska announced that Frost would return for a 5th season in 2022 with a restructured contract that would reduce his salary from $5 million to $4 million & reduce his buyout next year from $15 million to $7.5 million.

Frost also mentioned how the offense has kept him more occupied than he would've liked at times.

"This was a big fix," said Frost. "I put my absolute heart and soul into this to get it where I want it and where the state wants it. When you're working that hard to get it fixed, I'd love to be out talking to the fans more and I'd love to go do more booster more functions. I'd love to go hunting more in Western Nebraska. Those things are important I think for my sanity and also so I get to spend time with people that matter in Nebraska. I love this state. I love representing the state. I want to spend more time doing some of those things. I think this will help me do that."

The Huskers are at Wisconsin on Saturday November 20 at 2:30 p.m.