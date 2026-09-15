Nebraska-Missouri volleyball match rescheduled for Sept. 23

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's suspended volleyball match against Missouri has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23 at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN.

The original match, played earlier this month at Wrigley Field in Chicago, was suspended due to excessive moisture on the court. Photos and video from that night show players and coaches on their hands and knees attempting to dry the court.

Melissa Tamez/AP Photo/Melissa Tamez Nebraska's Olivia Mauch wipes the court during a delay of a match against Missouri at the Big Ten/SEC NCAA college Volleyball Challenge Week, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

The two teams mutually agreed the rescheduled match will start over at 0-0.

Tickets for the rescheduled match have been added to the 2026 season ticket package. Current season ticket holders will automatically receive their seats at no additional charge. No additional tickets will be sold for this match.

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