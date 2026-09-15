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Nebraska-Missouri volleyball match rescheduled for Sept. 23

Wrigley Field Volleyball
Melissa Tamez/AP Photo/Melissa Tamez
Nebraska and Missouri players help the grounds crew try and dry the court during a match at the Big Ten/SEC NCAA college Volleyball Challenge Week, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
Wrigley Field Volleyball
Posted

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's suspended volleyball match against Missouri has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23 at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN.

The original match, played earlier this month at Wrigley Field in Chicago, was suspended due to excessive moisture on the court. Photos and video from that night show players and coaches on their hands and knees attempting to dry the court.

Wrigley Field Volleyball
Nebraska's Olivia Mauch wipes the court during a delay of a match against Missouri at the Big Ten/SEC NCAA college Volleyball Challenge Week, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

The two teams mutually agreed the rescheduled match will start over at 0-0.

Tickets for the rescheduled match have been added to the 2026 season ticket package. Current season ticket holders will automatically receive their seats at no additional charge. No additional tickets will be sold for this match.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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