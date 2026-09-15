'I can hear them all day': Amazon Prime Air drones draw noise complaints from Sarpy County residents

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — When most Sarpy County residents move to the area, they expect certain sounds — flights at Offutt, cars on Highway 370. Amazon Prime Air delivery drones flying directly over their neighborhoods were not part of that expectation some say.

Reed Davis, a Papillion resident who works from home, said his initial reaction to the drones — unveiled in July — was positive.

"So my first reaction was actually super cool."

But that enthusiasm faded quickly.

"As one flies over right now you realize how huge they are how loud they are."

Davis said the drones are disruptive to his workday. He now plays music at home to help him focus.

"In my office I can hear them even when they're not delivering to our neighborhood I can hear them all day."

Davis is not alone. Hundreds of comments poured in on Facebook since the drones launched.

When those residents also complained about the frequency of flights, I sat outside the Amazon facility and tracked takeoffs and landings for an hour on a Friday. From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., about 25 drones arrived and 25 left to make deliveries.

During a 15-minute interview with Davis, 3 drones flew directly overhead. Amazon says the drones fly between 100 and 400 feet in the air.

When asked whether that altitude was high enough to avoid causing an inconvenience, Davis was direct.

"Absoultely not."

Davis said he wishes flight paths would prioritize busier roads and minimize time spent over residential neighborhoods. He is now opting for driver delivery even when the drone option is available, and he hopes more neighbors will do the same.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.