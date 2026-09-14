Omaha City Council to consider lowering speed limit on Leavenworth and 60th to 30mph

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha City Council is considering a proposal to lower the speed limit along Leavenworth and 60th from 35 mph to 30 mph.

The change would affect Leavenworth Street from 42nd to 60th streets, and on 60th Street from Leavenworth to Pacific. Omaha Public Works is recommending the change based on a study.

Diana Wilkins lives on Leavenworth and grows flowers right on the edge of the street. She said the traffic concerns her.

"Even though the flowers are separated, they're big cars and big trucks, and they go really fast," Wilkins said.

The proposal comes weeks after the city finished reconfiguring parts of Leavenworth from 49th to 60th. According to Vision Zero Omaha, there have been at least 123 crashes along that stretch since 2020.

Wilkins said drivers have already caused damage on Leavenworth.

"I just stay on the sidewalk side and I still pay attention because like I said, one wrong move. We've had the flowers taken out a couple of times by somebody who came up out of the park and was going too fast," Wilkins said.

She said the slower speed limit would make her feel safer while tending to her garden.

"There's houses along Leavenworth and people go faster and faster and faster. It's scary sometimes," Wilkins said.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed speed limit change during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.