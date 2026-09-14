Secretary of Homeland Security visits Omaha, touts FEMA efficiency amid federal court ruling on staff cuts

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin visited Omaha Monday, meeting with local leaders to discuss efforts to make FEMA's disaster relief process more efficient — even as a federal judge ruled against its planned staff reductions.

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Mullin visits Omaha, defends FEMA amid staff cut ruling

During a roundtable discussion that included Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman and Sen. Pete Ricketts, Mullin said FEMA, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, is testing ways to get disaster relief money to local and state leaders more efficiently.

Mullin was asked how FEMA's efficiency would be affected by recent staff cuts, particularly in light of the federal court ruling that the agency's plan to cut 50% of its staff was unlawful.

"What you need is more efficiency. We have technology and we have the ability to do it," Mullin said. "Throwing people at a problem, that aren't passionate about, or not being an added value to it doesn't help."

Mullin also led a separate event focused on immigration enforcement. The visit came on the heels of a report this week from Politico that Mullin hopes to shore up support with immigration hardliners in the GOP. The visit also comes during a competitive re-election campaign for Ricketts.

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