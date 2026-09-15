A new youth hub is coming to Benson to combat loneliness and give youth a 'third space'

OMAHA, Neb. -

A former car dealership in Benson is being transformed into a youth hub designed to give young people a place to build skills and connections outside of school.

The Bay Omaha, the nonprofit behind the construction, plans to open the facility in 2027. Executive Director Andrew Norman said a lack of activities for youth is contributing to a growing sense of loneliness among young people.

"Among youth we are seeing that when they don't have a third space they become very lonely. This will help them build skills and connections," Norman said.

Norman said too many young people are being left without opportunities.

"Kids need a place to go outside of school, and so many kids are being missed because they don't have the opportunity to pursue their interests," Norman said.

The Bay Omaha is currently raising $500,000 to furnish the building after construction is complete. The organization is also working with the city — $25,000 for the organization is set aside in Mayor Ewing's 2027 budget.

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