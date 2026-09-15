Sarpy County urges voters to register before Oct. 23 deadline; library event makes registration easy

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Windsor Nguyen-Thompson wasn't expecting to register to vote when she brought her daughter to the library — but a voter registration drive on Tuesday made it easy.

"I just moved to Sarpy County and I didn't know where to register so this is really convenient," Nguyen-Thompson said.

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Sarpy County adds ballot drop box ahead of Oct. 23 deadline

Sarpy County also installed a new ballot drop box at the library as part of an effort to make voting more accessible. Election Commissioner David Jones said his team has seen a slight uptick in requests for early, vote-by-mail ballots compared to four years ago.

"It makes it more convenient for shift workers or people who know they're going to be out of town," Jones said. "I'd say most importantly though, just the ability to be informed voters and let their voices be heard."

Jones said the county has seven drop box locations as well as the option to bring ballots directly to the election commission office.

"We make sure they have the ability to drop off their ballots at the drop boxes. That's the most direct way to get to our office," Jones said.

Voters have until Oct. 23 to request an early ballot or to register in person. Jones, a retired Air Force officer, said he has been impressed with the professionalism of local election workers since taking over as commissioner last year.

"The people that are working in our office and the people that are running the poll sites are the voters' neighbors," Jones said, noting the advantage of locally run elections.

Nguyen-Thompson says she prefers voting in person on Election Day.

"It's very important if you have kids to vote because it is their future that you're voting for," she said.

Residents who missed the library event can still access voter registration forms online or in person.

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