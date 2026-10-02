First of many days with sunshine!

3 Things to Know



Flooding still exists - be careful on roads!

Several nights upcoming in the 40s

Beautiful for the weekend!

Forecast

If you're tired of hearing about the rain, this forecast is for you! Friday morning we start out under clear, starry skies in the early AM hours. Temps are quite chilly, only in the upper 40s - you might grab a jacket on your way out the door!

Friday looks like a great day with lots of sunshine and we'll start to dry out for and extended period of time. Highs will be in the mid 60s, cooling off again in the 40s Friday night. For high school football games, bring a jacket, or blanket. It will be chilly with north winds at 5-15 MPH.

The weekend will be "fall-like" and sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Nightly temps will be around 50 degrees, possibly the 40s on Sunday night.

This drier pattern will continue ALL of next week and we should see plenty of sunshine. Tuesday would be the only day where some light rain could clip the borders of Kansas/Nebraska...Temps will be around average for early October, in the upper 60s/low 70s during the day, and the 40s/50s at night.

The next best chance for rain will likely not be until after next weekend, about 10 days from now.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry & Cool

High: 65

Wind: N 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Chilly!

A Bit Breezy

Low: 48

Wind: N 7-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry & Mild

High: 67

Wind: E 5-15

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