Freeze warning in effect tonight, sunny and fall-like weekend

3 Things to Know



FREEZE warning in effect for Saturday morning.

Milder and less windy this weekend

Warmer next week, mainly dry

Forecast:

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for much of Nebraska and Iowa for Friday night into Saturday morning. Temps overnight are expected to dip in the low 30s, around freezing. While not every neighborhood will get below 32 degrees, we expect widespread frost tonight.

You will want to bring in, or cover up any plants that are sensitive to cold weather and frost tonight to avoid damage to these plants. Water faucets connected to the house should be fine in most cases, as temps are not expected to get colder than 28 degrees.

You will need some layers for high school football games around the region with game-time temps already in the upper 40s. The wind will quickly calm down after sunset (6:30-7:00 PM).

Drier, sunny weather makes its return over the weekend and it will be less windy out, with southwest winds of around only 15-25 MPH. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday.

Next week looks warmer than average and partly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There may be some more rain later next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Freeze Warning

Low: 32

Wind: N 5-15

SATURDAY

Sunny

Chilly

High: 59

Wind: SW 10-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near-Average, Breezy

High: 65

Wind: S 15-25

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