We're thinking this could be a snowier winter season than over the last few years...And El Nino is to blame! Including a -PDO and +AMO phase in the oceans.

The central Pacific Ocean is HOT right now, relative to normal. It is over 2C warmer than normal, and is classified by NOAA as a “Very Strong El Nino”. Since 1950, we have only had four of those...1982-83, 1997-98, 2015-16 and recently 2023-24.

We can gather some insights thanks to the most recent one in 23-24, but that El Nino ended early. We were already fading back to La Nina by late spring. That's likely not the case this winter. We should continue in El Nino at least through Summer or Fall of 2027.

THE REST OF NOVEMBER: Chilly and Wetter, Some Snow

Models have been so back-and-forth on if we will see snow over Thanksgiving week. Expect a lot of this 'uncertainty' from the computers this winter.

If we see snow through November 30th, we thing it will be less than 1" in most cases.

DECEMBER: Mild and Wet, Not Much Snow

It really begins to start feeling more like winter in December, but not recently. Since 2021, our Decembers have had very warm weather and very little snow. But, there has been a theme recently - and that is ICE. We have had a significant ice storm each December since 2023. If there is a big cold snap, look for a freezing rain event to follow...

Temps: WARM, many days in the 40s/50s

Snow: 3.0-5.0” (normal: 5.7”)

Snow Days: 2 (normal 3)

Precip: 2.25” (normal: 1.75”)

JANUARY: Colder and Snowy

This is our coldest month out of the year. Be ready for it! And the combination of cold 20-30 degree air plus any moisture means - SNOW.

With El Nino sending much more moisture our way compared to our recent La Nina Years, we could easily see more than the average of 7.5”...

The big-time cold does not appear as likely this year though. Recent winters have gotten as cold as -5 to -15 F in January. This winter, there is a chance we will not drop below zero degrees.

Temps: Near normal (still cold), many days in the 30s

Snow: 8-12” (normal: 7.5”)

Snow Days: 5-7 (normal 5)

Precip: 1.75” (normal: 1.75”)

FEBRUARY: Milder with Snow

It’s been mild. But we have some insight on how the rest of the month will play out. The rest of the month likely stays quite warm, and probably too warm for snow.

Again, our theory is there should be plenty of moisture this winter. 5 days of snow, even at only 1-2” adds up to 5-10” for the month.

Due to the warmth and frequency of systems originating from, we may have a severe weather day caught in there too.

Temps: WARM, many days in the 40s (maybe 50s)

Snow: 7-8” (normal: 7.5”)

Snow Days: 5-6 (normal 5)

Precip: 2.50” (normal: 1.75”)

MARCH: Warm and Wet, Not Much Snow

We are not done with snow until around Easter. And the last few years have had some bigger March winter storms (i.e. two blizzards in one week in 2025).

There’s still the chance for snow if it’s cold enough, but we feel there may be a fast transition into ‘spring-like’ weather (temps in the 50s/60s, rain and storms). Therefore, snow may not reach the average of 3.0” in March. We may also have 1-2 severe weather days in March, given the milder trends and a more active pattern.

Temps: WARM

Snow: 1.5-2.5” (normal: 3.0”)

Snow Days: 1 (normal 1.5)

Precip: 1.75” (normal: 1.75”)

FORECAST:

Weather Alert Team Forecasts Tim Snow forecast Tim Schmidt is forecasting 27-31" of snow this winter KMTV 3 NEWS NOW Paige Snow Forecast Paige Halter is forecasting 23-31" of snow this winter KMTV 3 NEWS NOW Josephs Snow Forecast Joseph Meyer is forecasting 28-32" of snow this winter KMTV 3 NEWS NOW

Our seasonal average for Omaha is around 25.5" of snow. We are expecting between 25-30" of snow this winter, with most of it falling in January.

It gets cold during the winter here in Omaha, especially in January when the average high is only 33 degrees!

Don't expect as many FRIGID nights this winter either. Thanks to El Nino, the chance of persistent 'below-zero' weather is lower.

We on average have around 39 days at 32 degrees or colder for the high temperature. For this winter, we may likely come up lower than that number, except for in January where much of the month may lean colder than 32 degrees during the day. We should only get BELOW ZERO 3-4 times this winter. Normally, it's 7-8 times.

Thanks for reading! Please let us know your snow amounts this winter!