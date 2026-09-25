Soggy Friday into Saturday, with more rain on the way next week

3 Things to Know



Soggy Friday and Saturday

Dry and cool Sunday & Monday

More rain next week

Forecast

Friday starts out very wet, but he morning rain to clear up by noon, and afternoon to early evening dry-time before the Friday night round moves in, though some showers will be around through the day. That is promising for high school football around Omaha! Keep an eye to the radar before you head out the door.

It does get a little breezy with highs in the mid 60s and breezy southeast winds up to 25 MPH.

More pockets of heavy rain and storms will move in late Friday night, continuing for much of the day on Saturday. This rain will be a bit more scattered and spotty by the afternoon. Eventually the rain begins to taper off late Saturday night, but we'll leave a small chance for some lingering rain on Sunday.

Weekend temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and the wind may be a bit breezy at times on Saturday. By Sunday, things will be starting to dry out and there will be a little sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Since it's already been very wet this morning, the additional 1-3" of rain through Sunday will bring rising creek and river levels and soggy farm fields.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday looks partly sunny and near average in the upper 70s.

By Tuesday, another storm system will move through with a widespread chance of rain. This could be aided by moisture streaming up from the remnants of Hurricane Polo in the Pacific, only adding to the rain by Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, we could see another 1-3" of rain.

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Rain

High: 64

Wind: SE 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 61

Wind: SE 7-15

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Some PM Dry Time

High: 71

Wind: SE 10-20

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 72

Wind: SE 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

