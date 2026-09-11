Warm and windy today, cooler temps soon!

3 Things to Know



Warmer and windy for Friday

A wetter pattern this weekend and next week

Near/cooler than average over next 7 days

Forecast

Friday could get pretty warm before another system moves into the region. It may be a bit of a breezy Friday afternoon with south winds at 15-25 MPH. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees.

Things are now trending dry around Omaha for high school football games, just a little warm out. Evening temps will generally stay in the 80s through 3rd quarter and there may be a breezy south wind at 10-15 MPH.

This weekend does have some more rain possible. Some rain may be possible early Saturday, but the rest of the day looks partly sunny and mostly dry. For the Husker's game on Saturday evening, plan for some clouds and temps in the 70s. For now, the game should be dry.

After Saturday, it looks like our rainy pattern picks up quite a bit. We could see showers as early as Sunday morning, lasting until the afternoon/evening hours. Expect the low 80s on Sunday and Monday, with even more showers or storms expected Monday as well.

This off/on rainy pattern looks to now continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. It doesn't appear to rain the whole time, but it may cause you to amend some outdoor plans. The second half of next week will be drier. Temperature trends for next week will be cooler than average, only in the low to mid 70s!

FRIDAY

Breezy

Most Staying Dry!

High: 87

Wind: S 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overnight Storm Chance

Cold Front Later

Low: 67

Wind: N 5-10

SATURDAY

Beautiful!

Breezy

High: 87

Wind: N 15-25