Warm and windy today, rain chances later

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Warm and breezy Wednesday

Spotty storms Wednesday evening

Multiple rounds of rain into next week

FORECAST

We've got some partly cloudy skies as we're waking up this Wednesday morning, but we can expect most of that to clear entering into our afternoon. Temps for this morning might feel a tad chilly, but we'll be back up into the upper 70s with some southerly breezes gusting up to 35 mph!

If you enjoy those warmer temps, soak up your Wendesday afternoon before a cold front moves through Omaha later, kicking off a few spotty showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening. A lot of this rain will mostly stay across western Iowa and shoudl clear out just after midnight!

Thursday will be the dry day out of the week with highs in the 60s, followed by more rain moving in overnight Thursday going into Friday. This rain will continue off and on into Friday night and Saturday. A lot of models have us staying fairly dry just in time for trick-or-treating, but it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy just in case! For now, assume there will be scattered rain showers on Saturday for Halloween evening. Temps around that time will be in the upper 50s!

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sun set times will be before 5:30 PM until late January.

We should get a short break from the rain on Sunday, but there is another storm system expected to move in early next week that could bring more rain and cooler weather. We'll finally start to near some average temps in the 50s for the first days of November. There may be a few night in the 30s later next week if cold enough air can arrive.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 77

Wind: S 15-35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cooling

Low: 51

Wind: SE 10-20

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler

High: 69

Wind: NE 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: