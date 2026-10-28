Omaha police investigate accidental shooting at Omaha apartment that sent one person to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting at a west Omaha apartment complex that left a 20-year-old man injured.

Officers were called to the Club at Highland Park Apartments near 114th Avenue and Maple just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man was cited after they say he accidentally shot a 20-year-old man. The 21-year-old was cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police say the victim was taken by private vehicle to Children's Nebraska with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the two men knew each other.

James Santiago, who lives at the apartment complex, says he often finds himself feeling unsafe in the area.

"I would say they should do more backgrounds reviews in places like this before they start just letting people stay here because it is questionable when I'm coming home from work or just a random day and I would see cops in one section like over and over and over, probably who knows how many times a month," Santiago said.

An investigation is ongoing.

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