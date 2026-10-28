Bellevue launches 'Scare Away Hunger' food drive to restock pantry shelves ahead of holidays

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Bellevue is asking for donations as part of its "Scare Away Hunger" food drive to help restock nearly empty shelves at the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Mayor Rusty Hike and the City of Bellevue are teaming up with the Bellevue Community Foundation for a quick Halloween food drive to support local families leading up to the holidays.

Neighbors are invited to drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations now through Monday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. Items like canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, cereal, baby food and even pet food are all welcome.

Donors can also enter a drawing to win a big-screen TV. The drawing will take place Monday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m.

"Prices are high all the way around. It's not just gas, it's food prices. It's everything you do, so it's just important that neighbors pitch in and help their neighbors out," Mayor Hike said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Bellevue City Hall building between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at the Bellevue Police Department, which is open 24/7.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.