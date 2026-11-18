OMAHA, Neb. — El Niño has arrived early, and it is already making its mark on Omaha's weather.

The Climate Prediction Center has classified this as a very strong El Niño and expects it to strengthen through the winter. There is a 60% chance it could become the strongest El Niño in recorded history.

El Niño is a belt of warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. Historically, it has brought warm and wet conditions to the Heartland.

Omaha has already felt those effects. This fall has been the warmest on record for the city. Rainfall has also been the second highest ever recorded for the season.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts this strong El Niño will last into early 2027. That means warmer and wetter conditions are expected to continue through winter.

Snow totals could also be affected. Strong El Niños have historically delivered significant snowfall in Omaha. However, the warmer air associated with this El Niño could lead to more "battle zone" weather events — conditions where temperatures hover near freezing — which could reduce overall snow accumulation.

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