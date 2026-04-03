13 years of great horned owls: West Omaha man shares his backyard nest with hundreds of neighbors online

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A West Omaha man built a 24-foot nest in his backyard for great horned owls. He photographs the wild birds and shares their journey with neighbors.



When Frank and Julie Ermel built their home in 2013, they never would have imagined they would have such a nosy neighbor.

For 13 years, a pair of great horned owls have been coming back to a custom nest Frank built.

Ermel started sharing the owls' nesting journey on social media, turning hundreds of curious neighbors online into invested owl-watchers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the West Omaha neighborhood of Harrison Park, wildlife is closer than you think. For 13 years, a pair of great horned owls have been coming back to what one man calls "Grandpa's owl garden," a nest right in his backyard.

"This is Hooterville, USA," Frank Ermel said.

When Frank and Julie Ermel built their home in 2013, they never would have imagined they would have such a nosy neighbor.

"And one day we came out, they had a power pole in the backyard and an owl was standing on top of it. So I figured, well, if I build a nest, they'll come," Ermel said.

Great horned owls do not make their own nests.

"They take over others' nests, and this one here just keeps on coming back every December," Ermel said.

Working as a volunteer for a few years with Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery Program, Ermel figured he could use this backyard nest to learn more about the birds while integrating another passion of his: photography.

"I could see what she's doing right now inside the nest with a 500 millimeter lens and uh, she's looking at us," Ermel said.

As time went on, Ermel started sharing the owls' nesting journey on social media, turning hundreds of curious neighbors online into invested owl-watchers.

"Most folks in an urban environment don't have the ability to be able to see wildlife like this, and these guys are truly wild animals. They are not banded. They come and go as they please," Ermel said.

Standing at 24 feet tall, the nest is built from wood, foam insulation and a 30-gallon trash can.

"Mama will be in there most of the day today, basking in the sunlight, uh, sleeping. The babies will get into what I call a cuddle puddle," Ermel said.

For years, the nest has brought Ermel and his family tremendous joy, which he is proud to share with the community.

Once the babies leave the nest, Ermel said his social media updates will quiet down. But like they have for 13 years, the owls will be back, along with the posts, once nesting season starts again next winter.