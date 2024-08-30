A chance encounter: How a kind act went viral on social media

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Biking is my favorite thing," said Lucas Maynard.

The 15-year old said he rides his bike every day and one day last week, while riding his bike, he noticed a woman who looked exhausted while cleaning up yard waste. That woman was Jeanne Saadi, and even though she didn't know Lucas, he stopped to help her.

"I had knee surgery not too long ago, and it was hurting. But I wasn't expecting any help," said Saadi.

"Having someone offer to do it for me was a really nice relief, and having him being so excited about being able to help me was really cool too," she said.

That's when Saadi posted Lucas's gracious actions to social media, which garnered over 600 likes and reached many neighbors.

"I just wanted to put something out there that someone did something nice, and especially since he's a kid," she said.

Lucas told me that giving a helping hand is just the right thing to do.

"It made me feel great helping her," he said.

"I did it because I want to be a good citizen, and I want to help everybody in the whole city."

Lucas said he's no stranger to helping out, whether it be other neighbors or at home. His mom, Lisa, said she expected nothing less from him.

"That is just his nature," said Lisa Nwoloki. "He's very helpful. Very caring. He would literally give you the shirt off his back."

Two people who were once strangers—now connected thanks to generosity.

"I just want to be a really good helper all the time," Lucas said.

