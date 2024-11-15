A sign of progress? Debris starting to be picked up from longtime abandoned hotel in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just last month, the city of Omaha sent a demolition letter, that went ignored, to the property owners of the abandoned Westmont Inn & Suites near 108th and L.

And on Thursday, neighborhood reporter John Brown spotted a truck cleaning up debris from the hotel. The people in that truck, who said they're related to the owners, tell us they're prepping for a private demolition in the next few months. Neighbors tell me this should have happened a long time ago.

Joe Wolf is an audio engineer, and for over 10 years he's had a shop down the road from this hotel. He sees it every day — for a long time he's watched and hoped for changes.

"The building has simply been an eyesore for the last 14 years," said Wolf.

In fact, he even has the original letter of intent sent by a new owner in 2012, describing plans to turn the abandoned hotel into an assisted living facility. When we told Wolf about what we saw Thursday, he said he was surprised something was actually being done.

"It's interesting to hear that now, after the demolition notice has been issued, they're once again trying to clean it up," he said. "But until it's cleaned up, I'm not going to believe it."

Cameron Ram has lived right next to the abandoned hotel for years. He told us that just three weeks ago, someone came from the abandoned hotel and tried to break into his apartment.

"It definitely left me feeling anxious and on my guard, so I'm very vigilant," said Ram.

Ram and many other neighbors are telling us this property has been up way too long.

"I'm just happy there is some progress going on. I just don't think it should have been prompted by a news story to put that in motion," said Ram.

The city has sent multiple notices for violations to the property owners, including another inspection happening next month. KMTV called the city to see what might happen next given Thursday's activity, but are still waiting for a response.

