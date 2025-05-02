Abandoned hotel sold to new owner for $975,000

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The abandoned Westmont Inn and Suites near 108th and L was sold for just under a million dollars at a trustee sale last week.

City Council Member Don Rowe said it could be welcoming news for the property.

"I'll probably be having a conversation with the new owner because I have some ideas on what the owner could do to make the property look better," said Rowe.

Neighbors like Kathryn Pence think it's far too late for this hotel to be saved.

"I think it's an eyesore to the neighborhood. It's a dangerous place to be living,' said Pence.

Rowe said he plans to have a meeting the owner's attorney and other city officials in a few weeks.