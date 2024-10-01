Addressing Antisemitism: Local leaders discuss solutions and ways to come together to fight antisemitism

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From her office at the Jewish Community Center in west Omaha, Sharon Brodkey said she's seen a rise of antisemitism nationwide, especially in the last year.

"It saddens me," said Brodkey.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2023, there were 8,873 antisemitic incidents across the nation. That's up from 3,698 incidents in 2022. And in Nebraska, antisemitic incidents jumped from 14 in 2022 to 44 in 2023.

Nate Shapiro is the executive director of Temple Israel, which is housed on Omaha's Tri-Faith campus, which has a synagogue, church, and mosque on one piece of land along 132nd St.

Shapiro said challenging antisemitism or any other type of bigotry takes learning.

"You do have to make a little bit of an effort to step outside of your comfort zone and learn about other people and cultures," said Shapiro.

National non-profit JewBelong works to educate people about Judaism-- also grabbing attention about antisemitism paying for these bright pink billboards in Omaha and across the country.

Co-founder Archie Gottesman said they're a conversation starter.

"Until this country gets to be a safer place to be a proud Jewish person. We need to keep talking about it," said Gottesman.

These community leaders said the billboards are a good way to get people's attention, but aren't the ultimate cure for antisemitism. Brodkey said it also takes community outreach like anti-bias training to make a difference.

"I think this is a wonderful place to be Jewish because Omaha offers all the perks of a large community but the intimacy of a small Jewish community," said Brodkey.

She said understanding, communicating, and being there for each other can be a pathway for change.

