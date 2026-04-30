OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After 8 years in the metro, Prairie in Bloom's west Omaha location is closing. Rising costs and shifting habits are to blame.



"Our customers are fantastic, and it's just there's just not enough to support the current business structure," owner Lukas Rix said.

A new government report shows inflation nationwide is up 3.5% from last year, the fastest pace in nearly three years, making it even harder for small businesses to keep up.

Prairie in Bloom has not yet announced a closing date but will remain open through the summer. The shop is located near 140th and West Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Prairie in Bloom, a home goods and décor shop in west Omaha, is closing after five years in this location and eight years total in business. Owner Lukas Rix says rising costs and a shift in how consumers shop have made it impossible to keep the store going.

"Our customers are fantastic, and it's just there's just not enough to support the current business structure," Rix said.

Rix opened Prairie in Bloom in west Omaha in 2021. At the time, shoppers were eager to return to stores and spending on their homes.

"We were enjoying customers coming through, redecorating their houses," Rix said.

But as costs have risen, profits have shrunk. Rix says he understands why customers have pulled back, noting that his store sells wants, not needs.

"When the American consumer has to tighten their belts as far as spending the wants go away first. They still need gas. They still need groceries," Rix said.

A new government report shows inflation nationwide is up 3.5% from last year, the fastest pace in nearly three years, making it even harder for small businesses to keep up.

Customers say they have noticed the pressure, too.

"I go to some places that are cheaper. I go to, you know, I buy stuff online. But this is my favorite high end home decor," Berneckaer said.

"I'm older so I don't buy that much online. Big box stores, I know what's there. I know where to find it. It's convenient and I always like to rummage for clearance," Pillen said.

Rix says the broader shift in how people shop played a role in his decision to close.

"I know there's a subset of people who want to touch and feel and enjoy that shopping experience, but that is now becoming the minority and we have to follow the trends of the majority of shoppers," Rix said.

Despite the closure, Rix says his love for retail never faded.

"I first and foremost I'm a shopkeeper. I love having a shop. I love seeing customers come through the door," Rix said.

Prairie in Bloom has not yet announced a closing date but will remain open through the summer. The shop is located near 140th and West Center.

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