After Millard native disappeared from a facility one year ago; family still searching for answers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Joshua Martin's family, time has not eased the pain.

"It's been hell. I mean everyday I feel like he's on my mind when I wake up," said Jonathan Martin, Joshua's brother.

On April 5, 2024, Joshua went missing from Integrated Behavioral Health Services in Lincoln and hasn't been seen since. Now, a year later, Martin's siblings are still searching, trying to reach as many people as they can to tell them about their brother.

"I'm in a missing person's group. I use Facebook mainly a lot. I was actually going to talk to my wife and see if we can make like, kind of 'Do you remember his missing person's posters.' We're hoping to do something like that," he said.

Joshua's family moved him into IBHS because he has schizophrenia and severe OCD. They say he functions at the level of a five-year-old.

His siblings tell us they've searched for him several times and even hired two private investigators. Still, no sign of their brother.

JB to siblings: "Do you guys think he's still out there?"

Jessica Martin: "I think he is."

Jenna Martin: "I think he is, honestly."

Jonathan Marin: "Yes and no."

A public records request revealed that the state cited IBHS for violations stemming from Martin's disappearance. Those violations included staffing issues, not following Joshua's individualized service plan, and existing policies that were not in compliance with state regulations.

Nebraska DHHS said the facility cooperated with its investigation and submitted an acceptable plan to fix the violations.

We've submitted another records request for that acceptable plan of correction. We're still waiting on those documents.

Still, his family is not giving up hope to find their brother.

"Anyone who gave their time looking for him, we appreciate." said Jonathan.

His family tells us that they are considering legal action. We reached out to IBHS, but have not heard back.

