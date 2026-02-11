'Another legacy of Omaha that won't be here anymore': Jerico's Restaurant closing after nearly 50 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jerico's Restaurant, a beloved West Omaha steakhouse known for prime rib, will close Feb. 14 after decades of serving families.



The restaurant is one of the oldest steakhouses still operating in the metro area.

Located off 120th and West Dodge, the beloved steakhouse has been packing its parking lot this week as longtime customers come in for one last meal.

"Boy, I'll tell you, it's very difficult now to find a restaurant because there's nothing like Jerico's in Omaha that I'm aware of," said one customer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than 50 years of serving prime rib and creating memories for Omaha families, Jerico's Restaurant will close its doors for the final time on Feb. 14.

Located off 120th and West Dodge, the beloved steakhouse has been packing its parking lot this week as longtime customers come in for one last meal. The restaurant is one of the oldest steakhouses still operating in the metro area.

"We've probably been coming here for over 30 years," Rick Whitman said.

The closure comes as rising food costs and challenges keeping kitchen staff proved too much to overcome for the family-owned business.

"I was shocked. I just, it's another legacy of Omaha that won't be here anymore," Mark Enholm said.

Owner Chuck DiDonato took over the restaurant 12 years ago after his father passed away. His sisters Lynn and Barbara are coming into town Friday to enjoy their last meals at the establishment that has been part of their family for years.

Known for its prime rib, Jerico's has been a gathering place for birthday parties, family celebrations and pre-game meals before Husker games.

"Sometimes I change it up, but the prime rib is always so good here. I hate to miss out," Shellie Whitman said.

Regular customers like the Anzalones praised the restaurant's consistency over the years.

"I think it's just a classic Omaha steakhouse that never disappoints. Great food. Yeah, never had a bad meal," Richard and Heidi Anzalone said.

For Mary Morrissey, the closure represents the end of an era filled with cherished memories.

"So I am so sad that Jerico's is closing. I just have so many fond memories of being here," Morrissey said.

The restaurant's unique character and atmosphere will be difficult to replace, according to longtime patrons.

"Boy, I'll tell you, it's very difficult now to find a restaurant because there's nothing like Jerico's in Omaha that I'm aware of," Enholm said.