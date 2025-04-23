Attorney holds media briefing about Club180 in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For over a year, KMTV has talked about Club 180 in west Omaha.

Earlier this month, people filed a lawsuit alleging owners stole from them and engaged in drug and sex trafficking.

Inside a hotel board room in downtown Omaha, neighborhood reporter John Brown heard from the attorney who filed that suit.

His name is Evan Spencer. He's from New York. Tuesday, he presented screenshots, written statements, videos, and photos of what he said is facilitation of sex and drug trafficking, prostitution, and labor violations.

"It makes me sad that the justice system works so slowly," said Spencer. "It makes me sad that all these people have suffered damages as a result of a handful of very selfish people."

We also spoke with the attorney representing some of the defendants listed on the lawsuit, who deny these allegations.

Spencer tells me he plans to file an injunction next month to have the club closed.

