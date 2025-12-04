Ava's Army hosts 6th annual Sugar Plum Ball for childhood cancer research

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — An empty ballroom in Waterloo is being transformed into a winter wonderland this week, but this isn't just any holiday celebration.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An empty ballroom in Waterloo is being transformed into a winter wonderland this week, but this isn't just any holiday celebration. The Sugarplum Ball, happening this Saturday, will bring together around 700 people to support pediatric blood cancer research while giving young cancer patients a chance to simply be kids.

"There's cotton candy. There's carnival games. Santa makes a visit. It's just pure magic," said Amanda Reinert, whose daughter Ava inspired the event.

"There's no needles, there's no medicine, there's no fear about tomorrow like we're just living in this little Christmas bubble for one night," Reinert said.

"I was definitely like very scared because there's like beeping machines, there's doctors running around," Ava said.

Ava endured 800 days of chemotherapy before finishing treatment in summer 2019. The experience was difficult, but it sparked a mission to help other children facing similar battles.

"I wanted to make sure that no kid had to go through the same treatment I had to go through because even though I am done with basically all of my treatment there are still a lot of side effects," Ava said.

The Sugarplum Ball is one of several events organized by "Ava's Army," which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research. Amanda Reinert hopes this funding will lead to safer, less toxic treatments for future patients.

"I saw how bad it is and I got to see how poisonous these drugs are that we're using," she said.

For Ava, the ball represents joy and community with others who understand her journey.

The event aims to help more children like Ava live longer and fuller lives while supporting families through one of their most challenging experiences.