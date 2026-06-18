Beyond Lumpia food truck owners lose $1,500 in food after thieves steal power cord

Thieves are targeting food truck and RV power cords for their copper content, which can be sold as scrap metal.

Beyond Lumpia's owners lost around $1,500 in spoiled food plus two days of revenue after their power cord was stolen.

Experts recommend locking up power cords when not in use and keeping storage areas well lit to deter thieves.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sammy and Teariana Santos returned from a weekend trip to find the power cord connecting their Beyond Lumpia food truck had been stolen — leaving everything inside their freezer spoiled.

"Everything inside the freezer was spoiled."

The couple says the theft cost them around $1,500 in lost food inventory, plus lost revenue after being forced to close for two days.

"I genuinely started crying after I threw the first five bags away. It hurt so much seeing all that inventory go to waste," Sammy Santos said.

For the Santos family, Beyond Lumpia is more than a business.

"We recently left our jobs to fully commit to this business, and we're putting everything into it," Sammy Santos said.

Teariana Santos said the financial loss was painful, but the time and effort behind it hurt even more.

"The time and labor is what really mattered to me. The cord and those other things can be replaced, but it's all the effort and work we put into this business," Teariana Santos said.

Their truck was not the only target. A neighboring food truck had its power cord stolen twice.

Verne Dehaven, a sales representative with AC Nelson RV World, says several customers have reported similar thefts over the past two months. He says thieves are targeting food trucks and RVs for the copper inside their power cords.

"Generally, what we're seeing is the copper content," Dehaven said.

Dehaven says the thicker the cord, the more copper it contains, making these vehicles attractive targets for thieves looking to cash in on scrap metal. He recommends storing cords securely, locking them up when not in use, and ensuring storage areas are well lit.

Despite the setback, the Santos family says community support has helped them push forward.

"People stopped by just to ask if everything was okay and to tell us they support us. That's very heartwarming, and I truly appreciate it because I wasn't expecting that at all," Teariana Santos said.

A police report was filed near 108th and Q Street. No arrests have been made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

