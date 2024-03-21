Biden Administration and EPA comes out with new rules for auto emissions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — New EPA rules announced, Wednesday, will push harder for electric vehicles and cut emissions.

The EPA has set its strongest-ever climate change guidelines for passenger cars. New emission standards aim to cut over seven billion tons of carbon emissions. The new standards are part of a for more push more electric and hybrid vehicles.

Neighbor Connor Johnson recently purchased an electric vehicle in December. He said his main motivation for switching to electric was to spend less on gas... and cut his carbon footprint.

"Traveling week to week has been cheaper," Johnson said. "I don't have to worry about going into the gas station. You just charge it up at home. The electric bill hasn't gone up a whole lot. It's definitely been cheaper than a gas vehicle."

Instead of requiring car companies to rely on all-electric vehicles to help with emissions, the EPA will focus on a range of vehicles including advanced gasoline vehicles, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Michelle Thurber worries about the higher price of electric cars.

"Why should I be forced to drive something that I can't afford just because it makes someone else feel safer about protecting the planet, which I'm not doing," Thurber said.

While nobody will be forced to buy an electric car, other drivers, envision an electric future.

"Electric vehicles are the future for sure," Johnson said. "I think more people would just need to do more research and become more comfortable with them. That's the direction I think it's going, and I think it's the right direction."

Model cars beginning with the year 2027 through 2032 will be subject to the new standards. The Biden Administration set a goal to install 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

