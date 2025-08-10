Blair neighbors step up after storm wreaks havoc

Severe storms Saturday morning left Blair residents with damaged homes, downed trees, and widespread power outages.

City officials say four people were injured when falling debris trapped them inside their RV.

Volunteers from Rapid Response and local neighbors worked together to clear debris, focusing on residents with the greatest need and no nearby support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Blair are picking up the pieces after severe weather swept through early Saturday, damaging homes and leaving many without power.

City officials confirm at least four people were injured when debris fell and trapped them inside their RV.

For Clark Cooper, waking up to the sound of branches crashing onto his roof was not how he planned to start the weekend.

Chain saw buzzes in the background

Cooper and his wife have lived in their home for 35 years. When they stepped outside and saw a tree blocking their front door, they knew they needed help.

"I thought there's a lot of work… for a 74-year-old guy," Cooper chuckled.

Unable to get out, the couple waited until neighbors arrived to lend a hand.

"I'm glad all these people showed up and gave me a hand… because it makes a heck of a difference," said Cooper.

Once freed, Cooper and his wife joined in the cleanup.

"We just, the wife and I just started cutting branches and stuff and we kept going and people kept showing up and stuff," said Cooper.

Among the helpers was Ken Gruber, president of Rapid Response. Despite spending recent weeks traveling between Nebraska and Texas to assist flood victims, he knew there was work to do in his own community.

"Like I always tell my people, if we can't take care of our neighbors, we can't go anywhere else," said Gruber.

With many volunteers and tools still in Texas, Gruber says Saturday’s effort showed what true community support looks like—especially for residents without resources or family nearby.

"We look at those that have the greatest need—obviously a tree on the house—but if they don't have any support, if they don't have any family around, they don't have a church around, church family, coworkers, that kind of thing we want to make sure we identify them first," said Gruber.

For Cooper, the help meant more than just clearing debris.

"It means a lot— just people you don't know… this Rapid Response team, yeah they showed up ya know and they said we'll be back in a little bit," said Cooper.

The Rapid Response team says crews are working across Omaha, Lincoln, and Blair to help storm-affected neighbors. Updates and donation information can be found on their Facebook page.

