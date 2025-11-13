Boys Town announces $300 million expansion of National Research Hospital

Boys Town is expanding its National Research Hospital with a $300 million project that will significantly increase its current research and clinic space to accelerate discovery and care.

The healthcare facility will add 254,000 square feet to its current location at 144th and Pacific. Boys Town celebrated the announcement with a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

Director of Boys Town National Research Hospital and Clinics, Dr. Jason Bruce, said he is most excited about having researchers and specialists working closely together.

"We have all of our researchers under one roof. Over the years, we've really been split between different buildings, different facilities. And we're really getting all of our researchers back here in the same facility that has all of our medical providers," Bruce said.

For families like Joan Comctock's, whose son Noah is a patient at Boys Town, the expansion represents continued hope. She said other hospitals dismissed her concerns, but at Boys Town her son has received exceptional care, including life-changing brain surgery. To them, Boys Town became a second home.

"Because he gave me a chance, a chance to be heard, and a chance also to see my son and never hesitate to help my son. He helped him since day one and never really failed," she said.

Boys Town CEO Rod Kempkes said the new facility is needed to house expanded medical facilities, growing staff and an increased number of patients. And noting that Boys Town leads the charge in neuroscience research, along with language and learning programs.

Construction of the expansion will start immediately and is scheduled to open in 2027.

