Brick and Mortar in Millard shares love of amplifying small businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighborhood reporter John Brown first introduced you to this brick and mortar last year. And after a tough year, the owner tells us she'll have to close her storefront late next year. Don't worry, she'll be open for at least another year. She said that won't stop her drive of amplifying small businesses.

For almost three years, Nicole Szymczak has dedicated her time to running her small business out of Millard.

"We have a little bit of everything here," said Szymczak.

Local Makers Collective is a store where people can shop items made by other small businesses, like home decor, glassware, jewelry, and even food.

"We get to do all the holiday things and provide unique gifts that you won't find on Amazon or big box stores. It's something unique that you know holds a little heart and love when it's being gifted to someone," she said.

But recently, Szymczak said her business has struggled due to high costs and low foot traffic.

Szymczak said this holiday season will be her last for her storefront.

"I've put 110% of myself into this business. It is sad to see it close. But, we're not going away forever. We're just shifting where things are going," she said.

Despite the struggles, Szymczak is still working to help other small businesses.

She's once again organizing a holiday market, featuring 80 small businesses at Oak View Mall.

Szymczak hopes her market can be a win-win for her neighbors and the mall, which recently saw the closure of anchor tenant Rush Market, along with other bigger retailers in years prior.

"I also see it as a good opportunity to bring what's left of Oak View some more business." she. said. "Who doesn't want a couple thousand people coming through a place that typically doesn't have many people?"

Szymczak tells me that she plans to move her business online for now and is not sure if she'll open another storefront.

