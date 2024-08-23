Bringing fun to the community for decades; Millard Days is back

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community pride is on full display at Millard Days.

"It's basically our county fair. Our little fun where everyone in Millard comes together," said volunteer Pat Rupp.

From the rides to the food, and so much more, Millard Days is back for the 60th year. Rupp has been volunteering at Millard Days since 2000 and said it's just a place where people have a good time.

"It's a fun time. It's the best time of the year," he said.

Thousands of people are expected to attend, and it's neighbors like Mike Lynch who have helped make Millard Days part of many families fond memories.

Lynch runs the carnival with his family and said he couldn't see himself not being at Millard Days.

"It's nice to see the next generation of kids coming out here. We've been coming out here long enough that a lot of the kids that were out there when they were young, now have kids," said Lynch.

One of the biggest events of Millard Days—the parade—kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m., starting at 132nd and L St. to Millard Avenue and P St.

"It's a family-friendly atmosphere. We're local Nebraskans. We have good values just like everybody else around here. We expect that from everybody else as well," said Lynch.

Besides the carnival and parade, people can expect live music and a beer garden.

Millard Days runs until Sunday at 6pm at Andersen Park.

