Buying a home: lessons from Omaha’s luxury market

The Street of Dreams Omaha—a luxury home tour hosted by the Metro Omaha Builders Association—puts some of the city’s most expensive properties on display.

This year’s tour featured several homes, including two in the Millard North neighborhood. With high-end amenities and even one with a rooftop deck, the price tags reached as high as $1.3 million.

For some neighbors, especially first-time buyers, those prices are well out of reach. But for others, with more experience in property ownership, there are lessons to share.

“Like I said, start small if you’re young and save up for that down payment and you’re on your way,”said Donnel Langel, a multi-home owner.

Realtors also stress perspective—pointing out that Omaha’s housing market looks very different depending on where buyers are coming from.

“If you’re coming from New York this might be a first buyer home. If you’re just starting out this is not… but there are plenty of options out there in Omaha,” said Mamie Jackson with Jackson Real Estate Group.

Both the buyer and the realtor agree: purchasing a home is an investment worth exploring. And with a constantly shifting market, they say there’s no such thing as the “perfect” time to buy.

