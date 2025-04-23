Chabad of Nebraska breaks ground on new campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Faith leaders at Chabad of Nebraska officially broke ground on what will be a new campus that will give people a new space to gather and worship.

The new center will be 16,000 square feet and include spaces for a social hall, synagogue, women's center, and a museum that will feature hands-on workshop areas and displays.

Shani Katzman said she hopes the new space will meet the growing needs of Chabad of Nebraska.

"Today's groundbreaking ceremony is greater and bigger than bricks and mortar. It's a moment of reflection, rejuvenation of faith, of vision, of community," said Katzman, with Chabad of Nebraska.

Construction is expected to start in the next four to six weeks.

The new campus is set to be completed in two to three years.

