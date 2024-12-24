Chabad of Nebraska prepares for Hanukkah

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Piece by piece, menorahs are assembled to celebrate one of the brightest Jewish "Festival of Lights."

All this work to celebrate Hanukkah, which this year, starts coincidentally on Christmas. It's a chance for many to see this festival.

Hanukkah means "dedication" and is named that because it celebrates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago.

For eight days, Hanukkah is a wintertime celebration with special prayers, a menorah lighting, and food.

"That's all part of what Hanukkah is: to celebrate and dig in or dive into this position of darkness and challenge and show within the darkness, there is light as well," said Rabbi Mendel Katzman.

Katzman with Chabad of Nebraska has been through many Hanukkahs and said this year, he especially wants to shed light and joy.

"It has been a tough year personally, globally, and historically," said Katzman.

Wednesday evening marks the first day of Hanukkah. To start Hanukkah, Katzman and others in the Jewish community are organizing a public menorah lighting at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, with dozens of menorahs, entertainment, and traditional Hanukkah foods like Latkes.

"It's just going to be a joyous event," he said.

Wednesday's event starts at 5 p.m. Katzman said he hopes this time can serve as a period to connect with a larger community and celebrate peace.

"It's a lesson for all generations to come that we should never become overwhelmed by the naysayers," he said.

There are more events for Hanukkah put on by Chabad. To find out more information, visit this link.

The last day of Hanukkah is next Thursday.