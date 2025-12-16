Christmasland Valley takes action to ease massive traffic delays

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Valley's new Christmasland holiday drive-thru is drawing a crowd but creating traffic problems at peak times. Now the owner is sharing how the attraction will work to reduce delays.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A massive holiday light display in Valley is drawing hundreds of visitors in its first year, but the popularity is creating traffic problems that have some neighbors concerned.

Christmasland Valley features a 70-acre drive-through experience with 2.5 miles of lights, displays and holiday magic. However, the long lines of cars waiting to enter are starting to frustrate nearby neighbors.

"Saturday night was probably the worst night," said Mark Eckerman, who lives near the attraction. "It was backed up from here all the way north, probably 2 miles that way. Slow bumper to bumper. Sometimes we saw people walking alongside their cars."

Eckerman said while he's not against the attraction, he believes more safety measures are needed.

Some visitors have taken to social media sharing wait times over 2 hours, prompting owner Travis Freeman to take action. He's now limiting the number of cars allowed in at a time and offering suggestions for shorter waits.

"If you can come at 5 o'clock or after 8:30 or the weekdays Monday through Thursday are a lot slower than the weekends," Freeman said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also stepping in to help manage traffic flow. Deputies recommend drivers take Highway 275 to East Meigs Street. For peak times, they suggest taking State Street and following an alternate southbound route.

Freeman said another factor slowing down the experience is visitors getting out of their vehicles.

"The other thing that also slows it up is people are getting out of their cars, which we've told everybody not to get out of their cars," Freeman said.

Despite the learning curve, Freeman said the response from families has been overwhelming and organizers won't rush anyone through the experience.

Visitors who pre-bought tickets but couldn't use them are welcome back any day between now and January 4. They just need to bring their ticket to the gate.

The attraction is located off 252nd and Fort streets in Valley.

