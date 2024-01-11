City crews work to remove snow caked into traffic lights

Video shows crews working to brush off snow off traffic lights.

Traffic lights have been caked with snow this week. I talked to drivers who have been impacted. I also followed a crew to watch them remove the snow from lights.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We've seen your emails and heard your concerns about traffic lights packed with snow, making it harder to tell when the light is red. Drivers tell me it makes these intersections dangerous.

I'm your West Omaha neighborhood reporter John Brown at 156th and Spaulding as crews cleaned off these lights.

"It was an accident waiting to happen," Pam Nygren said.

Nygren has lived in Omaha for over 20 years and told me she's never seen something like this.

"I don't know that it shocked me," Nygren said. "It was just unusual. I guess to see the signs covered with snow. At first, my husband thought they intentionally covered up, you know, street signs and what have you. Then, you realize it's snow and there's nothing that can be done about it."

But there is something that can be done. I caught up with a city crew in west Omaha today. It's a simple fix that requires a lot of equipment.

Two trucks roll up to the intersection... One to block traffic. The other to hoist someone to brush the lights..

After this week's snow, drivers are happy to see them cleared today...

"Being around here for the last couple of years, you're used to it. But some people might not be, so you just got to watch it," Schaaf said.

Schaaf said the type of lights may be causing this issue...

"It's kind of happened the last couple of years since they changed those lights. If it doesn't get warm enough. The snow sticks and doesn't melt," Schaaf said.

The city traffic department told me they're taking care of major streets like 204th and 156th streets at southbound lights first. Then, they will focus on east and west lights.

You can still help. If you notice any lights caked with snow, call the city's traffic department. We also want to know, continue to email us at news@3newsnow.com.