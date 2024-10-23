City doubles down: Demolition letter sent to abandoned hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The property near 108th and L, which used to be the Westmont Inn and Suites, has been left vacant for years.

Roger Butler moved into the apartments next door eight years ago.

"People coming through, walking through, cars parked in the middle of the night here. It's just bad," said Butler.

The city of Omaha has sent notice after notice about broken windows, damaged sides, overgrown weeds, and more. All going unanswered.

"Who wants to come and rent an apartment when you have to look at this and see the damage that's around it," said Butler.

Now, the city is upping the stakes. KMTV obtained a letter from the city planning department addressed to Carlisle Senior Living, LLC, which is headquartered out of Idaho, which owns the property. It states that they must demolish and remove the building by Nov. 9.

"It's progress if they actually do it. I'm glad to hear that something is being done," said neighbor, Ryan Gradoville.

The city of Omaha law department said it's working with the planning department. Here's part of the statement they provided to KMTV: "This coordinated effort will seek to rectify the issues with this property, in accordance with our municipal code and previous legal rulings."

"I just hope something is done soon. I think it's well past time to get rid of that and do something with it, even if it's a plot of land or a park that you build," said Gradoville.

Not only has the company not responded to the city's recent notices. KMTV also uncovered that it has not paid property taxes in 2022 and 2023. So, if the owner doesn't tear down the building on its own, the city will push to do it. If that's the case, the city will prep for a potential demolition next year.

