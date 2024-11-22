City's response and answers about abandoned Westmont Inn & Suites in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the past few days, neighborhood reporter John Brown has been bringing you new developments about the abandoned Westmont Inn and Suites in west Omaha. On Thursday, KMTV learned more about what potentially tearing down the hotel means for taxpayers.

We're told the budget for demolitions is about $400,000 each year. Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane tells us the cost to demolish the abandoned hotel would be at minimum $400,000. Any more than that, and he would have to ask the mayor for additional funds.

That leaves neighbors like Cameron Ram hoping the city can take action soon.

"I really think it's in the hands of the city to do something with the building and bettering the community and the surroundings," said Ram.

Lane said the city would pay a contractor the cost of the demolition and will bill the property owners the total amount.

Also, on Thursday, we uncovered from the Douglas County Treasurer's Office that there has been a tax lien on the property since March 2023. The office said the property owners would have to pay $94,000 to get the lien removed. That rate increases daily by 14% simple interest.

"The building is not serving any purpose at all. It's just been sitting there for years and nothing has been done." said Ram.

When Ram moved into his apartment years ago, he thought change would come in the following years.

"I was originally told that something was going to be done with it. It was going to be remodeled and here we are three years later, and nothing," he said.

Lane told KMTV there is a foreclosure sale scheduled for January 3rd. He said that won't necessarily stop his efforts to put in a bid for demolition in January.