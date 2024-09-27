Clock is ticking for abandoned hotel as the city attempts to step in; neighbors say it can't come soon enough

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You can see the broken windows and graffiti when you drive past the abandoned Westmont Inn & Suites near 108th and L St.

KMTV has been looking for answers to the problem with the abandoned hotel. The city of Omaha chief housing inspector told KMTV he's set a deadline for change.

We've reported for years on this abandoned hotel. It has faced a number of problems. Most recently, the city of Omaha found violations, including the windows, doors, signs, and weeds. Neighbor Ryan Gradoville said he's fed up looking at it all.

"It's a real shame because this is a pretty good apartment complex overall, except for that," said Gradoville. "As others have said, it's probably bringing down property value in the area."

The abandoned hotel was supposed to be a senior-living facility. Nothing has been done for years. Gradoville said he's so tired of looking at the mess from his apartment window, he's considering moving out.

"I honestly think it's a tax write-off for the company," said Gradoville. "If they do have plans to do something, they're obviously not in any hurry."

Omaha Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane has set a deadline: The owners, who are out-of-state, have until Oct. 14 to fix the issues or face the consequences.

"This is one of the more frustrating cases I've had in the six and a half years," said Lane. "We felt that this company had great intentions. We have afforded them more time than necessary."

Lane said the city could start with a criminal citation. For neighbors like Gradoville, clean up can't start soon enough.

"I would rather it be a pile of rubble than what I'm looking at each day," he said.

KMTV has heard from many neighbors who don't understand why the building hasn't been demolished yet. So, we asked the housing inspector, and he told me there's no imminent danger of collapse, so they can't take it down.

We'll keep following this story.

